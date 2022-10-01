AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE T traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 63,932,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,210,584. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.