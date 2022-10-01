AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 346,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 93,607 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

T stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. 63,932,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,210,584. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

