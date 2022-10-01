Atwater Malick LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 550,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 882,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 76,254 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

Featured Stories

