Atwood & Palmer Inc. Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 428,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 613.7% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 332,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 285,558 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 19,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 8.9% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $242.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

