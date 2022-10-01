Aurora Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $122,910.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an Ethereum-based token that powers the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

