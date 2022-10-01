AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.34

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$22.34 and last traded at C$22.46, with a volume of 43757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.28.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$601.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

