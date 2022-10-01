Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.19. 2,875,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,635. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

