Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %
ADP stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.19. 2,875,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,635. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
