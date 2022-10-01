Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ATNNF stock remained flat at $165.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. Autoneum has a 1-year low of $165.87 and a 1-year high of $165.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Autoneum from CHF 175 to CHF 110 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Autoneum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

