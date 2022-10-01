Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of Avangrid stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. 1,043,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $53.95.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 31.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 82.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

