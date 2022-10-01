Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 131.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

AVY traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.70. The company had a trading volume of 519,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,806. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.55. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

