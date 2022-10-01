Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) PT Lowered to $35.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNA. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RNA opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $851.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,382,455.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $308,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,456 shares of company stock worth $2,035,474. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,898,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,837,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 195,808 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

