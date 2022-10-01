Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Avient Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVNT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 876,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. Avient has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG raised its stake in Avient by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,950,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Avient by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,711,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,736,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,994,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,005,000 after buying an additional 109,038 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

