Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Avinger has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

About Avinger

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

