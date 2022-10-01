Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Up 36.1% in September

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Awakn Life Sciences from C$8.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Awakn Life Sciences Trading Up 53.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AWKNF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,818. Awakn Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

About Awakn Life Sciences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

