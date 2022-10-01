Baanx (BXX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,848.00

Baanx (BXX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Baanx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Baanx has a total market cap of $205,374.36 and approximately $3,848.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Baanx has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Baanx

Baanx’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX. The official website for Baanx is www.baanxapp.com. Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baanx

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services.”

