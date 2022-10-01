Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,309,900 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 3,828,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,067.7 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

Shares of BBAJF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,548. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

(Get Rating)

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

