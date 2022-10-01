Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,309,900 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 3,828,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,067.7 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
Shares of BBAJF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,548. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (BBAJF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.