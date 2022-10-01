Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,294,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,252,724. The firm has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

