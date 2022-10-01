Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

