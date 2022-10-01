Bank of Stockton Acquires 950 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.73. 3,329,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,267. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.33.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

