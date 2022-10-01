Bank of Stockton Decreases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Waters by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Waters by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,680 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.25.

WAT traded down $5.03 on Friday, reaching $269.53. 444,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,352. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $269.37 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.99 and its 200-day moving average is $319.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

