Bank of Stockton Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bank of Stockton grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 47,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ICF traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,061 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

