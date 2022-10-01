Bank of Stockton Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,938,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.16. 1,380,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.67.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.