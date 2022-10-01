Bank of Stockton Sells 2,149 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of Stockton lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $355,000.
Shares of IJK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,792. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
