Bank of Stockton Sells 2,149 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of Stockton lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $355,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,792. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.