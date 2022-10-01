Bank of Stockton Sells 360 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $484,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $538,503,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,638. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.78.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

