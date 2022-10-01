Bank of Stockton Sells 653 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $202.54. 1,486,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.27. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

