Bank of Stockton Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,064 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after buying an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,585,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,546. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

