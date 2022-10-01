Battle Pets Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.48 Million (PET)

Battle Pets (PET) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Battle Pets coin can currently be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Battle Pets has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Battle Pets has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $142,693.00 worth of Battle Pets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004615 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $312.87 or 0.01620572 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00034948 BTC.

Battle Pets Profile

Battle Pets is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2020. Battle Pets’ total supply is 199,324,371 coins. Battle Pets’ official Twitter account is @battle_pets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Battle Pets

According to CryptoCompare, “”Battle Pets” is a blockchain game about adorable pets running on Binance Smart Chain. Each pet is an NFT(Non-fungible Token) that can be collected, nourished, and armed with weapons to battle with other pets.”

According to CryptoCompare, ""Battle Pets" is a blockchain game about adorable pets running on Binance Smart Chain. Each pet is an NFT(Non-fungible Token) that can be collected, nourished, and armed with weapons to battle with other pets."

