Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 741,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.8 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS BAMXF traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $112.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
