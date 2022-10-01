Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 741,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.8 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS BAMXF traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $112.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

