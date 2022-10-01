Beacon Price Tops $0.0358 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,491,104 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

