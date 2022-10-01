Beacon Price Tops $0.0358 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00150157 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Mirai (MIRAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
About Beacon
BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,491,104 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.
