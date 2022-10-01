bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Plans $0.15 Dividend

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

bebe stores has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

bebe stores Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of BEBE opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. bebe stores has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

