Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($1.63), RTT News reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 347.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

In other news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

