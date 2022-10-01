BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.27

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 24282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRBR. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 406,148 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

