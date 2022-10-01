Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €118.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 4.4 %

LEG opened at €61.36 ($62.61) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($100.51). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €88.40.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

