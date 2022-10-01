Binamon (BMON) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.29 Million

Binamon (BMON) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Binamon has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $109,656.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004605 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045962 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $312.31 or 0.01621807 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00034738 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon (BMON) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 228,623,096 coins. The official website for Binamon is binamon.org. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binamon

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

