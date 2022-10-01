Binance USD (BUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.52 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $21.06 billion and $9.52 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.44 or 1.00092424 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00065349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00065575 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00082897 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 21,042,229,623 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

