BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $312.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.43.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $134.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $374.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.03.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.69 by ($0.38). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 33.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in BioNTech by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

