Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in September

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.0 days.
Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $14.75 during trading on Friday. Biotage AB has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11.
About Biotage AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biotage AB (publ) (BITGF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.