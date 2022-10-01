Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in September

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.0 days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $14.75 during trading on Friday. Biotage AB has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

