Birake Hits One Day Volume of $4,703.00 (BIR)

Birake (BIR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Birake has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $4,703.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Birake has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010980 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Birake Profile
Birake’s total supply is 109,059,969 coins and its circulating supply is 122,311,791 coins. Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birake’s official website is birake.com.
