BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:MQT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 73,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.80.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,849 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 75,105 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 102,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.