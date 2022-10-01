BMO Capital Markets Trims Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Target Price to C$14.00

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $731.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 24.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 178.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 96.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 440,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

