BMO Capital Markets Trims Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Target Price to C$23.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DND. Raymond James cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price objective on Dye & Durham and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.50.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Trading Up 9.2 %

TSE DND opened at C$17.02 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$11.88 and a 12 month high of C$50.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

About Dye & Durham

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

(Get Rating)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.