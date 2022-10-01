Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 17,924 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $700,911,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 23,894,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,915,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.