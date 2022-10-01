Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 2,262 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711,761 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,720 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 579,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 575,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,231,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $54.82.

