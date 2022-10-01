Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 167,939 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,939 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $21,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

