Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,031. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $215.85 and a one year high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.39.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

