Bogart Wealth LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.15.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.78. 2,553,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,221. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

