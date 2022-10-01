Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 72,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 839,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,922,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,879. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

