Bogart Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,248,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.29. 422,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.91 and its 200-day moving average is $201.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.13 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

