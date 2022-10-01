Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDNNY traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

