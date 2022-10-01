BOMB Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $154,981.06 and approximately $100,577.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOMB has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BOMB

BOMB’s total supply is 891,070 coins and its circulating supply is 890,282 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple.There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

